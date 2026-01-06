Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alloy Mushroom, Super Alloy Crush

Super Alloy Crush Confirms New Steam Demo This Month

There's a free demo coming for the new roguelike brawler Super Alloy Crush, which will be released on Steam in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Super Alloy Crush launches a free Steam demo on January 22, 2026, showcasing its roguelike brawler action.

Play solo or co-op as Muu and Kelly, each offering unique combat styles and devastating combo attacks.

Experience three game modes, deep build customization, and elemental strategy against varied enemies.

Face off against challenging bosses who unleash powerful Overdrive Bursts and require tactical takedowns.

Indie game developer and publisher Alloy Mushroom has confirmed that Super Alloy Crush will be getting a new demo this month. The demo will give you a good look at the early portion of the upcoming 2D roguelike brawler that clearly took a ton of inspiration from the SNES era of Mega Man titles. We have a new trailer here as well as the demo will arrive on January 22, 2026.

Super Alloy Crush

Welcome to the Ranger, the spaceship that allows our heroes to travel between planets. In the Super Alloy universe, everyone aboard the Ranger is on a mission: To find the ultimate cosmic treasure: Planet AE-38. But, what about the obstacles and rivals along the way? Let the Cosmic Hunters Muu (Unit-02) and Kelly kick them straight into orbit! Muu is a close-combat robot fighter using energy claws, capable of agile movement to knock enemies into the air and chase them with continuous combo attacks for massive damage, and Kelly, an enhanced human specializing in firearms and tactical martial arts combat, this high-skill character is capable of commanding the battlefield entirely. Enjoy a brawler featuring side-scrolling platforming and roguelike combat in a visceral cosmic adventure where every punch lands hard. Team up for explosive combo chains and unleash overdrive burst attacks to defeat powerful enemies.

Three Game Modes (available in solo or co-op) : Story Mode, Battle Rush, and Ultimate Challenge.

: Story Mode, Battle Rush, and Ultimate Challenge. Choose among two uniquely skilled Cosmic Hunters : Muu, a close-combat robot using energy claws, with air combat skills and combo attacks able to do massive damage, or Kelly, a more technical high-skill enhanced human specializing in firearms and tactical martial arts combat.

: Muu, a close-combat robot using energy claws, with air combat skills and combo attacks able to do massive damage, or Kelly, a more technical high-skill enhanced human specializing in firearms and tactical martial arts combat. Deep Build Customization: 50+ combat Tech Arts with Hundreds of Chips per character (multi-air-jump, infinite energy, multiple HP layers, etc) allow you to forge unique playstyles.

50+ combat Tech Arts with Hundreds of Chips per character (multi-air-jump, infinite energy, multiple HP layers, etc) allow you to forge unique playstyles. Support System: Revive using portable recovery ship checkpoints and battlefield support allies to turn the tide in desperate moments!

Revive using portable recovery ship checkpoints and battlefield support allies to turn the tide in desperate moments! Battlefields and Enemies : Utilize elemental attacks to exploit weaknesses: Machines are vulnerable to electricity, and biological enemies fear fire. Gain combat advantage by using environmental objects!

: Utilize elemental attacks to exploit weaknesses: Machines are vulnerable to electricity, and biological enemies fear fire. Gain combat advantage by using environmental objects! Truly challenging Bosses: These powerful entities are equal in strength to the player characters. They can also accumulate energy and unleash Overdrive Burst attacks. To counter their powerful offensive, focus your attacks during the openings between their moves to break their 'Stance', interrupt their offense, and gain the upper hand!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!