Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition Gets New Overview Video

Check out the latest trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park as we get a proper overview

Article Summary Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition gets a new gameplay overview trailer from Nintendo.

Explore Bellabel Park with new co-op, competitive attractions, and expanded multiplayer modes.

Rosalina and Co-Star Luma join the roster, bringing new assist features and mouse control support.

Challenging the Koopalings in all-new battles as they steal treasures across the Flower Kingdom.

Nintendo released a new trailer this morning for their upcoming release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. This is about six minutes' worth of a guided tour, pointing out everything from the original release that is here, and all of the changes and new additions that have been made. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on March 26, 2026.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park brings new co-op and competitive gameplay to the Flower Kingdom, in addition to other new content and enhancements specifically for Nintendo Switch 2. Gather friends and family and visit Bellabel Park, a new area of the Flower Kingdom that features two large plazas filled with attractions. Team up or face off in challenges like Fast Cash: Tip Tap's Coin Spree where you collect as many gold coins as you can, or Knock 'em Back: Bubble Blaster where you duke it out and try to survive with the most lives intact.

Local Multiplayer Plaza features 17 different types of attractions, which you can play with up to three friends on the same system. The game supports GameShare functionality, so if one player has the game, they can share it locally with up to three other players. You can also visit Game Room Plaza which supports online and local wireless play. Here, each player brings their own system to play locally or online, joining the action on their own screen. Up to 12 friends can compete against one another in Game Room Plaza's six additional attractions.

Toad Brigade Training Camp – In Bellabel Park, you can also put your skills to the test across a wide variety of challenges set in courses from Super Mario Bros. Wonder . As you progress through the main game, you will have access to even more training courses from across the Flower Kingdom. Complete the trainings on your own or try clearing the objectives with up to three other players to rise through the rankings of the Toad Brigade and aim to become an elite explorer.

– In Bellabel Park, you can also put your skills to the test across a wide variety of challenges set in courses from As you progress through the main game, you will have access to even more training courses from across the Flower Kingdom. Complete the trainings on your own or try clearing the objectives with up to three other players to rise through the rankings of the Toad Brigade and aim to become an elite explorer. Assist Mode – New to the Super Mario Bros. Wonder experience? There's plenty of help here. Turn this on while you play the courses and you'll have the opportunity to recover quickly from unexpected falls into pits without losing a life or avoid taking damage no matter which character you play as. No pressure, all play!

– New to the experience? There's plenty of help here. Turn this on while you play the courses and you'll have the opportunity to recover quickly from unexpected falls into pits without losing a life or avoid taking damage no matter which character you play as. No pressure, all play! Familiar Friends – This new edition brings none other than Rosalina herself to the Flower Kingdom for the first time! And she's not alone – Co-Star Luma is also along for the ride as an assist character, available when at least two people are playing together. Luma won't take damage but can help other players out by spinning to defeat enemies and gather coins in the courses. You can even control Luma using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control functionality!

– This new edition brings none other than Rosalina herself to the Flower Kingdom for the first time! And she's not alone – Co-Star Luma is also along for the ride as an assist character, available when at least two people are playing together. Luma won't take damage but can help other players out by spinning to defeat enemies and gather coins in the courses. You can even control Luma using the Switch 2 mouse control functionality! And Mischievous Enemies – While Rosalina and Luma are welcome guests, you may feel differently about the Koopalings, who (of course) arrive to add a bit of chaos. After treasure hidden inside Bellabel Park is stolen by the seven Koopalings, they all flee to various worlds across the Flower Kingdom. Keep an eye out because if you stumble upon one, you'll now have to enter their course and engage in battle with them!

