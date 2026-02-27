Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sluggerfly, Super Meat Boy 3D, team meat

Super Meat Boy 3D Adds Switch 2 To List of Platforms

Super Meat Boy 3D has added a new platform to their release list, as the game will now be coming out on the Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary Super Meat Boy 3D officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 alongside other modern platforms in 2024.

Experience classic tough-as-nails platforming action reimagined with new 3D gameplay mechanics.

Face challenging levels, epic boss fights, unlockable secrets, and hardcore Dark World modes in 3D.

Developed by Sluggerfly and Team Meat with Headup Games, featuring a wild, memorable soundtrack.

Indie game developers Sluggerfly and Team Meat, along with publisher Headup Games, have confirmed they Super Meat Boy 3D will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Honestly, the news is unsurprising but welcomed as it seemed like the portable console was the only one on the list of modern platforms that wasn't getting the game and it felt very odd. Now we know that whenever the game comes out this year, Switch 2 players will have access. Enjoy the latest short trailer that came with the news.

Super Meat Boy 3D

Super Meat Boy 3D is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who's trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux – IN 3D! Our meaty hero will leap from walls, over seas of buzz saws, through crumbling caves and pools of old trash sacrificing his own well-being to save his damsel in distress – IN 3D!

Super Meat Boy 3D brings the old school difficulty of classic retro titles we all know and love and streamlines them down to the essential no bull straight forward twitch reflex platforming. Ramping up in difficulty from hard to soul crushing Meat Boy will brave lush (but also on fire) forests, vast dumps filled with the waste of mankind, and high-tech forges producing the very traps that will inevitably kill Meat Boy over and over and over – IN 3D! And if a bunch of levels weren't enough, we also have epic boss fights and tons of unlockable secrets – IN 3D!

Tough-as-nails precision platforming action

Brutal, but fair levels designed to break you.

Boss. Fights.

Dark World levels so tough, you'll scream in the rain at a bus stop.

A soundtrack that was once described by a Guitar Center employee as "hey, either buy the guitars or get out. We're seriously going to call the cops!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!