Super UFO Fighter Is Set For PC & Switch This January

Japanese indie developer VV-LABO and publisher Phoenixx revealed today that Super UFO Fighter will be coming out on PC and Nintendo Switch in January. The date was revealed during INDIE Live Expo Winter 2021 where we found out it will officially drop on January 13th. Along with the cool news, the team behind the game also released a new trailer, which we have for you below, showing off more of the game leading up to launch.

Compete to be the galaxy's best Shwooper in colorful 1v1 battles with pixel physics! Use each UFO's Shwoop Beam and Smash Attacks to fling items around the stage in search of the Target Item found in falling capsules. Once the Target Item is under the sway of Shwoop Beam, deposit it in the goal by outflying your opponent, scoring a long-range using game's spacy pixel physics, or by taking advantage of the unique gimmicks on each stage. When on defense, use your own beam to block and steal the Target Item, deposit regular items in goals to raise or lower barriers, or use Smash Attacks to gain the upper hand!

Learn to become a super Shwooper in the single-player Story mode. Accidentally abducted human girl Lulu finds herself exploring the ultra-colorful universe as the next big Shwooper. Duke it out with other UFO contenders in locales like the Shwoop Stadium, Bubbletopia Palace and Corner Caboodle, using each stage's Gimmick to become the galactic champion! Probe your way through the rankings in one of six different UFOs, each with different Shwoop Beams and Smash Attacks. Become the most extra extraterrestrial by competing in online UFO battles, with ranked, casual, and friend modes. Super UFO Fighter also supports cross-platform multiplayer to Shwoop it up with friends in other galaxies. Local play is also supported and is designed for Tabletop mode on the Switch with two Joy-Cons.