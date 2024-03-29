Posted in: Games, Indie Games, IndieArk, Video Games | Tagged: Tall Troll Games, Untraveled Lands: Chantico

Survival Crafting Cars Game Untraveled Lands: Chantico Announced

Tall Troll Games and IndieArk revealed their latest game, Untraveled Lands: Chantico, as it will be coming out in Q4 2024.

Article Summary Untraveled Lands: Chantico set to release in Q4 2024 by Tall Troll Games.

A unique card-based survival crafting system to navigate the jungle.

Engage with relics and myths in a 1930s-inspired adventure setting.

Procedural generation ensures a dynamic, fresh playthrough every time.

Indie game developer Tall Troll Games and publisher IndieArk announced their latest game together, Untraveled Lands: Chantico, coming out later this year. This is a card-based survival management game with a few roguelike mechanics mixed in as you attempt to live in the jungle and find the mysteries within it. To do so, you'll need to construct a village, manage survivors, and craft essential items and equipment to stay alive and thrive as you go through a place lost to time. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released sometime in Q4 2024..

Untraveled Lands: Chantico

Untraveled Lands: Chantico invites players to delve deep into the dense jungles of a world filled with legends, mysteries, and relics lost to time. Drawing inspiration from the enchanting histories and myths of Mesoamerican civilizations, Untraveled Lands: Chantico delivers an experience that transports players to an era reminiscent of the 1930s, full of retro ambiance and adventurous allure that golden era is known for. At the core of Untraveled Lands: Chantico is a captivating card mechanic that integrates every element of the game, from resource gathering and crafting to strategic card combat and character progression. This system ensures deep, dynamic gameplay, where every decision leads to new paths, unexpected challenges, and hidden treasures. With its card-based approach, Untraveled Lands: Chantico offers a fresh twist on the survival crafting genre, ensuring that no two adventures are the same…ever!

Survival Crafting with Cards: Master survival with intuitive card-based crafting. Build shelters, craft tools, and ensure your village thrives amidst the jungle's challenges.

Master survival with intuitive card-based crafting. Build shelters, craft tools, and ensure your village thrives amidst the jungle's challenges. Exploration: Discover hidden temples and ancient relics as you navigate through lush, uncharted territories. Each card reveals new paths and secrets in your quest for home.

Discover hidden temples and ancient relics as you navigate through lush, uncharted territories. Each card reveals new paths and secrets in your quest for home. Story-Driven Adventure: Embark on a story-driven journey, solving puzzles and uncovering the mysteries of ancient civilizations. Your choices shape the adventure in this card-driven world.

Embark on a story-driven journey, solving puzzles and uncovering the mysteries of ancient civilizations. Your choices shape the adventure in this card-driven world. Dynamic Encounters: Face off against wild beasts and formidable foes. Assemble a team of allies with cards that bring strategic depth to each encounter.

Face off against wild beasts and formidable foes. Assemble a team of allies with cards that bring strategic depth to each encounter. Enhanced Replayability: Enjoy a new adventure every time with procedurally generated maps, ensuring each playthrough is unique and challenging.

