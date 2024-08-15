Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Headware Games, Hollowbody

Survival Horror Game Hollowbody Announces Release Date

The tech-noir survival horror short story game Hollowbody annoucned its official release date as it comes to PC via Steam and GOG

Article Summary Headware Games releases their new tech-noir survival horror game Hollowbody on September 12, 2024.

Hollowbody is a gripping short story where you play Mica, searching a deserted British city for her lost partner.

Gameplay involves solving puzzles, managing resources, and avoiding dangers in a collapsed urban environment.

Watch the latest trailer to get a glimpse of the eerie atmosphere and challenging gameplay Hollowbody offers.

Solo indie game developer and publisher studio Headware Games has announced the official release date for their latest game, Hollowbody. In case you're not familiar with the game, this is a tech-noir survival horror short story that has you playing as a woman named Mica, a black market shipper who has ventured into a long abandoned British city looking for her lost partner. You'll explore the city and solve environmental puzzles along the way, all while keeping clear of people and managing your own resources as you attempt to escape beyond the wall. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game above as it will be released on PC via Steam and GOG on September 12, 2024.

Hollowbody

It's been 12 days since Sasha left. You talked about it, you argued about it, and you even laughed about it. Anybody in their right mind knew going to that place was a death wish, a one-way trip to the end of the line. But Sasha wasn't one to scare easily; she wanted answers, and there was only one place those answers held any truth. Her mind was already made up; you just didn't expect her to do it without you. Twelve sleepless nights later, and you finally get the call. Tax has found someone, A border security suit looking to make some extra credits on the down-low.

He can get you clearance, a two-hour window to fly into the zone, find Sasha, and get the hell out of there. You make your way across the exclusion zone, but something's wrong. The nav's running in circles, and you're losing altitude. Before you know it, a blinding white fills the sky. The dash goes dark, and your hover drops out of the air like a lead balloon, slamming into the paved streets below. You wake to the acrid smell of an electrical fire and rain pounding on the cracked windshield. You're surrounded by the crumbling remains of what were once considered homes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!