Survival Quiz City Reveals Free Visitor's Pass Version

Bandai Namco Studios and publisher Phoenixx have revealed a new addition to Survival Quiz City as the game comes out. The team launched the game on Steam today as you compete as dinosaurs doing trivia and physical challenges to be the last one standing. But for those who want to try the game out first before purchasing it, you now have a Visitor's Pass version you can download. This version of the game will allow you to join with friends to play the game, but not allow you full access as a regular player. Essentially, you have to know someone to try it, and you won't get the full benefits until you pay for the main game. But hey, free is free!

Join a chaotic multiplayer party where 30 contestants test their brains and brawn. Start by replying correctly and quickly to a trivia question to access wacky weaponry like the Swordfish Machine Gun or Ribbit Riffle. Then try to tag those who answered wrong or too slowly as they run and climb through a parkour-of-shame obstacle course. Those unfortunate entrants must collect coins while running through the obstacle course as the clock ticks down. Take risks to earn high-value coins while conserving stamina and avoiding fire from the winners, who earn coins for each player hit! Any players still in the game can then spend winnings between rounds on upgrades like improved speed, faster climbing, or better weaponry.

Be the last Survival Quiz City contestant standing in Survival mode or the richest player across multiple rounds in Bounty Hunter matches. Compete against through rank-based quick matchmaking, or host your own custom games for friends or tournaments, with the option to create custom quiz questions and answers. Anyone can play for free with the Visitor's Pass version, but players will need to buy the full version in order to create custom games, quizzes, use quick matchmaking, and earn cosmetic items.