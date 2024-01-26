Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Cream Productions, Survivorman VR: The Descent, VRKiwi

Survivorman VR: The Descent Expands VR Platforms In Mid-February

Cream Productions has finally put a release date on Survivorman VR: The Descent for PSVR2 and Steam VR next month.

VR developer VRKiwi and publisher Cream Productions have confirmed that Survivorman VR: The Descent will finally be released in February. The team confirmed that the game will be coming to PSVR2 and Steam VR after having a successful launch on Meta Quest last year. Those looking to get the game on either platform can do so on February 15, 2024.

Survivorman VR: The Descent

As you fight frostbitten tooth and nail to seek food, shelter, and warmth, every decision you make is a choice between life and death. This journey isn't just about making it back; it's about mastering the art of survival under the most testing circumstances, with a true master as your mentor. In the immersive environment of Survivorman VR: The Descent, you will navigate dangerous terrain, gather precious resources, and solve difficult puzzles. You have a device attached to your wrist, presenting two crucial health metrics: your body temperature and calorie level. Keep these levels up, and you'll continue to fight through the frost, making progress towards escape. But if they drop below a certain threshold, it could spell disaster, first causing detrimental health effects before you ultimately freeze to death. To avoid a less-than-ideal fate, Les Stroud will help you with advice and tips on how to best survive in the freezing wild. Tools such as an improvised paddle, snow shoes, and hunting traps to catch game are all based on real-life survival tools. Challenges are based on actual threats experienced by Les Stroud in his 30+ year career of wilderness survival. With skill, creativity, and a little help from Les, you may just make it out alive!

Shiveringly Realistic: The PS VR2 and Steam versions of Survivorman VR: The Descent feature significantly improved graphics following the Meta Quest release.

Learn from a True Survival Legend: Les Stroud is an iconic survivalist who has proven time and time again he's the best there is at what he does. Luckily, he'll be your guide during your own authentic survival experience in Survivorman VR.

Authentic First-Person Adventure: Explore a truly immersive world that will include all of the extremes of mountain-top survival.

Fire, Shelter, Food: Surviving extreme environments means you must pay attention to the state of your body. Keep a close eye on body temperature, fatigue, and hunger with a handy diegetic HUD-like display mounted on your wrist!

Cutting Edge VR Tech: Les Stroud is brought to life using Cream's patented proprietary technology Dynamic Digital Humans (DDH), created in partnership with Sheridan Screen Industries Research and Training Centre (SIRT), to produce realistic-looking 3D avatars for VR and AR.

