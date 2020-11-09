Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel Reveals Anniversary Plans

Bandai Namco has revealed their plans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel. The game has been doing fairly well on both iOS and Android with fans of the series clinging to a new storyline set within the original game's universe. Playing a lot more to the novels than the anime series, which is what's captivated fans more so in Japan than overseas. Now they're throwing a bit of a celebration with some bonus content and events for you to take advantage of, some of it going all the way to December 31st. You can read about the details here along with two trailers showing off the content.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel Login Bonuses Players can receive up to 15 Golden Scout Tickets that can be used for the specific Scout and other various rewards, including Enhancement Items, by logging into the game on 10 different days during the campaign period Every Wednesday during the campaign, players may also participate in a Login Bonus Roulette to obtain Golden Scout Tickets

Scouts Daily between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, players will be given a total of up to 110x free Character Scouts; there will also be Choosable Character Step Up Scout from Nov. 7 (PST) to Nov. 29 (PST) Players will further be given 3x free Weapon Scouts each day during the campaign period Additionally, three times only 4* Guaranteed Scouts will be available during the first anniversary campaign

Active Link Skills Some characters available during anniversary Scouts will possess the Active Link feature, which allows them to link with other party characters for increased damage, improved critical rates, extra attacks, and other bonus effects; Active Link execution can also generate special character animations

Double Quest Rewards All players will receive double Quest Rewards until December 9th

Gameplay Updates New features such as Party Skills, level limit unlocks to 120, Guild Stamps and more will be added to the game.

