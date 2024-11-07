Posted in: Games, Halo, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Halo Original Trilogy Soundtrack Collection, Halo Studios, Laced Records

Halo Original Trilogy Soundtrack Vinyl Collection Revealed

Halo fans will soon have all of the music from the first three titles in one complete set, as a new vinyl collection is on the way

Laced Records offers separate Limited Edition galaxy-effect LPs for each game: Halo 1, Halo 2, and Halo 3.

Original artwork by Isaac Hannaford and Maren Landsnes enhances the collection's visual appeal.

Pre-order now from Laced Records to bring these iconic soundtracks into your vinyl collection.

Laced Records have teamed up with Halo Studios to bring the first three game's soundtracks into one complete vinyl collection. The album is called the Halo Original Trilogy Soundtrack Collection, and it will cover everything created for the series, from the original Halo: Combat Evolved to Halo 3: ODST. Not interested in buying the whole collection? They will also release the soundtracks to all three titles as individual releases, so if you happen to only like Halo 2, you can own just that soundtrack. We have more details below, as all of the options are available for pre-order on their website.

Halo Original Trilogy Soundtrack Collection

Eighty-three tracks from Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3 have been specially remastered for vinyl and will be pressed onto eight heavyweight, galaxy-effect LPs. Each game soundtrack will be housed in a wide-spined outer sleeve with printed inner sleeves. In turn, these will be contained in a collector's rigid board box with silver laminate wrap and debossed Halo logo. Separate sets for Halo: Combat Evolved (double LP), Halo 2 (triple LP), and Halo 3 (triple LP) are also available as Limited Edition, galaxy-effect vinyl sets from the Laced store, with traditional black vinyl versions of the box set and separate sets available from third-party retailers soon. Original sleeve artwork has been created by Art Director and Concept Artist Isaac Hannaford (aka Rhizus / Space Ship Guru), former Lead Concept Artist and contributor to Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo Reach. Additional box set artwork has been created by graphic designer Maren Landsnes.

Halo: Combat Evolved was the quintessential console first-person shooter, and its soundtrack laid the foundation for the franchise's legendary sounds. Taking inspiration from various genres, the score combines sweeping orchestral cues with marching military snares, prog-rock percussion, and who can forget the Gregorian Monk chant? For Halo 2, the composers joined forces with A-list musicians, giving the Halo theme a heavy metal makeover with the new "Mjolnir Mix." It was the first video game soundtrack to enter the Billboard 200. Halo 3 featured tribal drums and prog-rock refrains, while piano melodies alongside a 60-piece orchestra and 24-voice choir brought emotional depth to the soundtrack.

