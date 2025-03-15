Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Make Way, Secret Mode

Make Way Releases All-New Free Six-Player Update

A brand-new update has been added to the racing title Make Way this week, giving you the chance for six-player races and mayhem

Article Summary Make Way update now offers thrilling six-player races for ultimate multiplayer mayhem.

Unleash chaos with local and cross-platform online racing in customizable game modes.

New Bulldozer track piece lets players clear obstacles or create tactical advantages.

Race with three new vehicles including Crumple Zone, Thunder, and streamer-inspired Milk Truck.

Indie game developer Ice Beam and publisher Secret Mode dropped a new update for Make Way this week, as players can now compete with extra racers. The update adds several improvements to the game, as well as some bug fixes, but it includes the chance to race and compete against five other players with an upgrade to multiplayer. You can read more below and check out the trailer as well, as the content is now live.

Make Way – Six-Player Update

Players can now face off against five of their friends and rivals in local and fully cross-platform online races, with all six racers battling to pick up track pieces, build something resembling a coherent track, and smash each other into the void as they fight for victory. It's all the chaos of classic Make Way pushed to the extreme! With six players in the mix, things on the track are bound to get hectic, so why not calm it down a little? Deploy the new Bulldozer track piece to clear away some of the obstacles that your rivals have put down and make yourself a path to victory… or leave space for an even deadlier item.

Players will also have more choice over how they race, with the Custom race mode being even more customizable than before. Increase the final score limit, change how many fails it takes to trigger a checkpoint skip, and more to create your own racing heaven (or hell). You can even set which weapons and obstacles show up in the game and adjust the rates at which they appear. Tailor your combinations for a balanced game, or turn off all the walls and put shotguns absolutely everywhere. The choice is yours. On top of all that, there are three new vehicles with which to bash your friends. Take the kids for a drive in the Crumple Zone, feel like a real racer in the Thunder, or force a daily dose of calcium on your foes in the Milk Truck, modeled after streamer and Make Way lover SMii7Y.

