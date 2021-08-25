These Are the Full Art Eeveelutions In Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies

This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, since Monday, tournament-official game stores have begun selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set. To celebrate this exciting release, let's take a look at the Eeveelutions that appear as Full Art Pokémon-V in the set.

These are the Eeeveelutions who will get Full Art Pokémon-V cards in Evolving Skies. Thankfully, every single Eeveelution gets a Full Art. These cards are all pictured above. They are:

Leafeon V Full Art

Flareon V Full Art

Vaporeon V Full Art

Glaceon V Full Art

Jolteon V Full Art

Umbreon V Full Art

Sylveon V Full Art

While the standard Pokémon-V of the Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon have been removed from the set and will instead be turned into Black Star Promos in September 2021's Eevee Evolutions Tins, these Full Art versions are here to represent these Pokémon. Not that not all of them will receive an Alternate Art, though. Stay tuned for a breakdown on both the Alternate Art Vs and the Alternate Art VMAX cards available in Evolving Skies, because some of those have indeed been cut from the sent. Unlike the Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon Vs, we don't know when and where those other cut cards will be showing up. My guess is special Eeveelution boxes closer to the holiday season.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG summarized Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies:

Feel the power of the shifting winds, and brace for an epic storm as mighty Dragon-type Pokémon make their triumphant return! Rayquaza VMAX leads the surge from on high, and Duraludon VMAX towers above the land in its Gigantamax form, joined by Dragonite V, Noivern V, and more. As the clouds part, Eevee's Evolutions appear in a full rainbow of Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX to signal a bright new day in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies!

