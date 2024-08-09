Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Releases Administrator Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream as we get a better look at the Mage role of Administrator

Article Summary Bandai Namco releases a new trailer for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream featuring the Administrator.

The game is set for release on PC and consoles on October 4, 2024.

Fractured Daydream introduces Galaxia, a system causing players from all timelines to be displaced.

Join 20 players in multiplayer co-op action with 21 characters from various Sword Art Online arcs.

Bandai Namco has released another short trailer for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, showing off new footage for the Administrator. This looks to be the first of what we'll assume to be many short trailers now that they got the primary reveals out of the way, all of them being under a minute long as they slowly build interest in the game's release. This particular trailer shows off the Mage role of the group, as the Administrator defends her empire and her party members with ranged spells and attacks. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be released for PC and consoles on October 4, 2024.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead become the undead, etc. What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (S1-S4) within the game.

