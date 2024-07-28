Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Reveals Two New Characters

Bandai Namco dropped two new trailer this past week for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, showing off a pair of new characters

Article Summary Experience Alice and Yuuki in Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, taking on tank and rogue roles.

New trailers reveal key gameplay details, including powerful attacks and battle strategies.

Join 21 characters from Sword Art Online arcs in a chaotic, time-altered adventure.

Team up in multiplayer co-op to face high-difficulty bosses with tactical preparation.

Bandai Namco revealed two new trailers this past week for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, introducing us to two new characters for the title. The two characters are Alice, who fights and functions as the party's "tank" role headed into battle, as well as Yuuki, who takes on the party's "rouge" role with several swift and powerful attacks. Enjoy both trailers here as the game is still set to be released for PC and consoles on October 4, 2024.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead become the undead, etc. What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (S1-S4) within the game.

