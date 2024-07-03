Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Will Be Out This October

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream will arrive for Pc and consoles this October, adding to the legacy of the manga franchise.

Article Summary Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream releases in October for PC and consoles.

Embark on a journey as Kirito in the malfunctioned world of Alfheim Online.

Unite with 21 SAO characters to correct the jumbled timelines in the game.

Engage in co-op multiplayer battles with high-difficulty raids and bosses.

Bandai Namco has confirmed the release date for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, as the game will arrive for PC and consoles this October. In this latest entry in the franchise, a new system has been added to the world of Alfheim Online; however, as you might suspect, a malfunction has caused all of the worlds and timelines to collide with each other and has now created a unique setting with a familiar but unique challenging environment. You'll once again take on the role of Kirito, who is now lost in uncharted territory. It will be up to you to fight off new enemies and become allies with characters familiar and new. What's more, departed characters have returned, forging unlikely alliances as you all attempt to survive the dangers in this new world. We have more info and a trailer for you here as the game will arrive on October 4, 2024.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 SAO characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!