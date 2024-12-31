Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Of Convallaria, XD Games

Sword of Convallaria Releases Night Crimson Expansion

To close out 2024, Sword of Convallaria receieved a brand new expansion, as Night Crimson brings a darker tone to the free tactical RPG

Article Summary Explore Sword of Convallaria's Night Crimson update with new storylines and investigative gameplay mechanics.

Unlock powerful SP Characters, unique combat skills, and exclusive abilities in the latest expansion.

Participate in events for valuable rewards like Secret Fates, legendary trinkets, and special avatar frames.

Enjoy new content including a theme song, VA message, and insights from creators on game's future.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games released a new expansion for Sword of Convallaria this month, as players can dive into the new Night Crimson content. This expansion brings a bit of a darker tone to the free-to-play tactical RPG, which brings about a new storyline, new events, valuable rewards, and new ways to play the game. We have more details about the expansion below, as the content is now live to download.

Sword of Convallaria – Night Crimson

The latest chapter of the Spiral of Destinies campaign introduces players to a whole new side of Waverun City's storyline in the form of investigative clue wall gameplay, which adds investigation and detective elements to story battles. Players will be tasked with solving mysteries with tactical elements under the guidance of Safiyyah, the Mobile Squad's strategic leader. The Night Crimson update also introduces a whole new character type in the form of SP Characters. These are alternate forms of the existing characters in Sword of Convallaria from different periods in time, with fresh new appearances and their own unique combat skills.

In Night Crimson, the featured SP Characters are SP Rawiyah, who is coming January 3rd, and Taair, coming January 17th. Both characters can fight alongside one another in the same battle. Players who own both the original and SP versions of a character will be able to unlock an exclusive SP skill, which significantly boosts both version's combat power. Completing the series of in-game events, which started on December 20th and run through the release of the Night Crimson update, will grant players valuable rewards, including abundant Secret Fates and legendary trinkets. The Waverun Tournament, starting on January 3rd, will allow players to exchange event points for exclusive items and avatar frames. These rewards will be vital in strengthening characters for the battles ahead.

New investigative content and story quests add to the over 120 hours of content already available in-game.

New SP Characters, alternate versions of original characters, provide a new way to play with fresh appearances and unique combat skills. Players can unlock new abilities when they have both original and SP character versions, enhancing power and flexibility in battles.

Special extras, including a new theme song, a video message from the Japanese VA for Safiyyah, and a short developer insight message from the team, will give fans a look into the future of Sword of Convallaria.

Unlock exciting and valuable rewards by completing the events leading up to and within this update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!