Swords Of Legends Online Is About To Launch The Moon Festival

Gameforge revealed this week that they will be launching a new event into Swords Of Legends Online as players are getting the Moon Festival. The event will kick off on September 16th and will give players a chance to snag new avatars, emojis for chat, and a new photo filter for snapshots. We got more info on how the festival will play out for you along with some trailers showing off what you'll be encountering for the next few weeks.

The Festival Grounds can be accessed by talking to Velveteen at the Blessed Dew Terrace to open a portal leading to the beautiful Xinghejian Island. There, players will be able to celebrate together in this paradise area, which offers a moonlight swing, lantern ceremonies, lunar rituals, the rabbit meadow, and dynamic scenery such as the three different enchanting effects available only in the evening. Road to the Moon Palace: A single-player minigame that tests your memory while tracing paths within a small area.

A single-player minigame that tests your memory while tracing paths within a small area. Star Gatherer: Another single-player minigame with different colored stars falling from the sky onto the water's surface. Collect them and get one point for blue stars and one point for yellow stars, plus a stackable speed buff for five seconds. Stay away from the red stars, if possible, because they will stun you for a few seconds.

Another single-player minigame with different colored stars falling from the sky onto the water's surface. Collect them and get one point for blue stars and one point for yellow stars, plus a stackable speed buff for five seconds. Stay away from the red stars, if possible, because they will stun you for a few seconds. Bright Light Blessing: Not limited to the Festival Grounds, this game can be played anywhere in the game by using Moon Offering Incense to buy Sky Lanterns from Velveteen, which can be set loose to fly off into the seemingly endless skies above Shenzhou. At night (daily from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM in-game time in Cloudrise, Chang'an, and Jiangdu), you will be refunded a portion of the cost of purchasing the Sky Lanterns and have a chance to win additional prizes in a raffle! If you are a member of an alliance, get the special "Sky Lantern: Alliance" to summon a larger lantern — the alliance benefits from this by receiving a large amount of Alliance Contributions once per week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Swords of Legends Online's First Fall Event: The Moon Festival (https://youtu.be/pSwJjOsAbzA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Swords of Legends Online – Extreme Mode Dungeons (https://youtu.be/cOIlW1uCGVI)