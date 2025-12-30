Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aberratic, Symbiosis

Symbiosis Releases New Trailer Ahead of January Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the new co-op survival action RPG title Symbiosis as the game will be getting a free demo in January

Article Summary Symbiosis debuts an action-packed new trailer ahead of its free playable demo launching in January.

Survive solo or co-op on the alien world Sigma Century in this base-building action RPG from Aberratic.

Defend your base, scavenge resources, and confront waves of mutated alien threats and harsh environments.

Strategize, upgrade gear, and face epic symbiotic bosses as you uncover the mysteries of Sigma Century.

Indie game developer and publisher Aberratic has released a new trailer for the game Symbiosis, showing off more of the title before it gets a free demo. The co-op survival action RPG has been in development for a minute now, with plans to take the game into Early Access sometime in 2026. That said, this trailer shows what the current build is looking like for players when the demo becomes available on January 26, 2026.

Symbiosis

Symbiosis plunges you into the hostile, procedurally generated alien world of Sigma Century in solo or co-op play. You take on the role of an A.S.T.R.A., an elite fighter dispatched to protect a scientific mission, until a mysterious electromagnetic pulse brings your ship crashing down. Stranded, you'll need to scavenge resources, establish fortified bases, master both ranged and melee combat, and explore diverse, ever-deadlier biomes to uncover the truth of what happened to the scientists before you. But survival won't be easy. The scientists' imported technologies have left their mark, warping the local wildlife into relentless threats. Every step deeper into Sigma Century pushes you closer to hostile creatures, environmental hazards, and secrets that might hold the key to your escape.

Base Defense: Your presence and your technology emit electromagnetic pollution that draws increasingly aggressive waves of creatures. Build a stronghold and fight for your survival.

Your presence and your technology emit electromagnetic pollution that draws increasingly aggressive waves of creatures. Build a stronghold and fight for your survival. Exploration: Traverse a wide variety of alien biomes that grow harsher and more treacherous the further you venture from your crash site. Endure heavy storms, sand-blasting winds, hostile plants, and dangerous creatures lurking in the wild.

Traverse a wide variety of alien biomes that grow harsher and more treacherous the further you venture from your crash site. Endure heavy storms, sand-blasting winds, hostile plants, and dangerous creatures lurking in the wild. Base Building: Gather resources to construct and expand your fortified base. As you advance, unlock more sophisticated defenses and automated systems to hold back the planet's hostile forces.

Gather resources to construct and expand your fortified base. As you advance, unlock more sophisticated defenses and automated systems to hold back the planet's hostile forces. Boss Battles: To escape Sigma Century, you'll need to customise your role, upgrade your gear, and coordinate your playstyle with friends to overcome colossal symbiotic bosses.

