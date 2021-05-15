Taito Will Be Releasing DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+

Taito and ININ Games announced this week that they'll be releasing DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+ on console next month. The original DariusBurst: Another Chronicle was released over ten years ago, specifivally for arcades and mainly in Japan. The kit got an upgrade with the EX version in 2011, but beyond that, not much was done with the game after it started fading from cabinets. Now that EX version of the game will be making its way to home conosles with a little something extra as they bring what is essentially a complete version of the title to the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. The game will have all the same features and controls as the arcade version had, with several improvements (developed by Pyramid Inc.) all around and bonus content to match. We have more about the game below as it will be released on June 11th, 2021.

The Burst Beam brings a new, strategic dynamic into the game and changes the battles dramatically. The screen-filling laser shoots powerful blasts or can be locked into a certain position and be used as a shield against enemy fire. Asteroids and enemy fire are replenishing the shield, which gives the player the opportunity to hide behind it for quite some time. A big advantage in boss battles! One of the series' most iconic features is the unique oceanic-themed design of enemy bosses. Inspired by a mix of Sci-Fi and deep-sea creatures, embodied as large mechanical battleships, they can be admired in all the graphical glory of DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+! The screen is ultra-broad, modelled after the dual-display of the arcade version creating a fantastic sight into the marine-themed setting. The magnificent sea-life panorama is enhanced by an equally great soundtrack.Taito's in-house sound team Zuntata amplifies the adrenaline-filled atmosphere with powerful beats and emotional tunes.