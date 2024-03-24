Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Stellaris: The Machine Age

Stellaris: The Machine Age Expansion Announced For 2024

Paradox Interactive annoucned a new expansion for Stellaris, as The Machine Age will be added to the game sometime later this year.

Paradox Interactive confirmed a new expansion is on the way to Stellaris, as The Machine Age will be added to the game sometime later this year. This is, to keep things very basic, the rise of cybernetics in multiple aspects, branching out beyond what had previously been added and alluded to in the series. We have the teaser trailer for you to enjoy as well as more information on it from the developers, as we now wait for them to give us an official release date.

Stellaris: The Machine Age

The Machine Age begins a time of technical glory, but raises new ethical and social dilemmas. Rapid social change and unbridled ambition, but new threats will emerge in space unlike any encountered before, a looming threat that will throw the very meaning of life into question.

New Endgame Crisis & Crisis Path: Players will face a new synthetic threat in a brand-new Endgame Crisis, or will themselves become the threat for the balance of the universe in a new Crisis Path.

Players will face a new synthetic threat in a brand-new Endgame Crisis, or will themselves become the threat for the balance of the universe in a new Crisis Path. Individualistic Machines: Your machine empires are no longer limited to gestalt consciousness and can have individual personalities and more diverse stories and origins. Further customize your empire with three new Machine Ascension Paths.

Your machine empires are no longer limited to gestalt consciousness and can have individual personalities and more diverse stories and origins. Further customize your empire with three new Machine Ascension Paths. New Situations & Advanced Authority Swap: As you delve ever closer to the mind of the machine, you will have to face new challenges for your society. Every decision matters and the only certainty is that your empire will not be the same after its Ascension.

As you delve ever closer to the mind of the machine, you will have to face new challenges for your society. Every decision matters and the only certainty is that your empire will not be the same after its Ascension. Three New Origins Cybernetic Creed: Your empire pursues a divine calling: the holy fusion of the body and cybernetics. Augmentation is worship. Synthetic Fertility: Once a thriving society, a novel genetic disease leaves your empire unable to reproduce biologically. Digital salvation seems the only option to avoid extinction. Arc Welders: Hailing from a world starved for space, a robotic society turns to the stars for resources.



