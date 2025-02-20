Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, The Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop

Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game Has Been Delayed

We'll have to wait a little longer for Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, as the release date has been delayed

Article Summary Tales Of The Shire, the cozy Hobbit game, gets delayed to July 29, 2025. More time for a polished adventure awaits!

Create your own Hobbit, with unique styles and personalities, and immerse in Middle-earth's charming Shire life.

Help Bywater become an official village by nurturing relationships with its quirky residents and completing tasks.

Master the art of cooking in the Shire; prepare delightful meals with homegrown ingredients to bond with others.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop announced today that the release of Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game has officially been delayed. Fans of the title were getting worse already when they hadn't seen much of a build-up to the March 25 release date after the new year came. Today, those concerns were confirmed as the team released a small notice on social media that the game will now be released on July 29, 2025. To be completely honest, this makes us relieved because it means the team is putting the time and effort into making the game awesome before it launches. We'll keep an eye on the game to see if anything changes.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire's map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal. Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a "dash of this or that" for the perfect feast. Chop up homegrown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, and perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

