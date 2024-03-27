Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Scallywag Arcade, taskmaster, Taskmaster VR

Taskmaster VR Reveals New Addition: Make Your Own Tasks

Scallywag Arcade has revealed a new addition to the upcoming Taskmaster VR game, as you will be able to make your own tasks.

VR developer and publisher Scallywag Arcade confirmed a new addition to the upcoming Taskmaster VR game, as you will have the chance to make your own tasks. Take on the role of rule-maker and designer as you will create your own challenges in the game for other players to attempt to overcome, with iconic props and British references from the show. (What is everyone's obsession with aubergines and pineapples?) We have more info below, as the game is still scheduled to be released for Meta Quest and Steam VR sometime in 2024.

Build Your Own Tasks

With access to a variety of classic Taskmaster items, players can build custom tasks, brand-new scenarios or just make a mess. Once players have created their task, they can challenge their friends and family to complete them in local play. Creative Mode contrasts with the core gameplay in which you become a plucky contestant aiming to impress the Taskmaster in a series of puzzling and surreal challenges in the hope of becoming a Taskmaster champion.

The newly disclosed gameplay shows a different side to the experience, one that takes players from being contestants to giving them the keys to the Taskmaster House and everything within it. As a contestant, players are expected to complete tasks that baffle and amuse in equal measure, using any objects or techniques they can muster. With Creative Mode, the player is on the other side of the famous red stage designing tasks using a huge array of interactive tools and items, including everything from puppets to pineapples, and obviously, rubber ducks.

Taskmaster VR

In Taskmaster VR, you can expect fun, chaos, puzzles, and comedy – oh, and you may end up smashing a lot of things, too! Open the task, complete the task, submit yourself to the judgment of The Taskmaster, and be crowned the winner. Sounds simple? Think again! Taskmaster VR brings all the manic mayhem of the international TV comedy sensation to virtual reality and features fully voice-acted performances from The Taskmaster himself Greg Davies, and his assistant, Alex Horne. There is no one single way to complete the varied tasks – you have to pick up, prod, throw, balance, and do whatever it takes to fulfill The Taskmaster and his assistant's instructions.

