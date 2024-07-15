Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics: Magic n' Mayhem

Teamfight Tactics: Magic n' Mayhem Arrives In Late July

Riot Games revealed more info about Teamfight Tactics: Magic n' Mayhem, as the new content will be released at month's end.

Article Summary Riot Games announces Teamfight Tactics: Magic n' Mayhem set to launch end of July.

New champions and over 100 Charms to enhance gameplay in the latest TFT expansion.

TFT to feature 27 traits, 60 champions, 200+ Augments, and high-stakes gameplay.

Collaboration with League of Legends: Wild Rift introduces new skins and Chibi champions.

Riot Games has revealed more details about the next expansion coming to Teamfight Tactics, as Magic n' Mayhem will be released at the end of the month. The new content was revealed during the TFT Tactician's Crown Finals this evening, as the company shared a first look at this free addition to the game. You can check out the video above to see gameplay, new mechanics, traits, Augments, and three new Champions added to the mix. It was also announced that the next global LAN esports event will take place in Macao, China, from December 13-15, 2024. We have more info about Magic n' Mayhem for you below.

Teamfight Tactics: Magic n' Mayhem

Magic n' Mayhem features fan-favorite champions from across other beloved Riot Games titles. Norra, the iconic Yordle from Riot's strategy card game Legends of Runeterra, will make her TFT debut as a duo with her best friend, Yuumi. New League of Legends champions Briar and Smolder will also step into the Convergence for the first time. Additionally, TFT teamed up with Riot's mobile game League of Legends: Wild Rift on the Chrono skin line, which was called Stargazer when it first appeared in Wild Rift.

In Magic n' Mayhem, players will have the ability to further their magical mastery with our new gameplay mechanic Charms, which are single-use purchasable spells. The set features over 100 Charms, which keeps the gameplay experience interesting by allowing players to master all varieties of magic. Charms serve a wide range of functions including giving combat power, economy, providing disruptions, amplifying traits, and more. Fans will also recognize some familiar faces from previous Teamfight Tactics sets in Magic n' Mayhem. Back by popular demand, Faerie champion Milio, who originally appeared in TFT's set 9.5 revival Horizonbound, and Dragon champions Nomsy and Shyvana from TFT's 7th set Dragonlands will also return to the battlefield.

The set will feature 27 traits, 60 champions, and more than 200 Augments, including new High-Stakes Augments to switch up TFT's high-risk, high-reward gameplay. Additionally, the Magitorium will welcome new Tacticians, including Lumie (our newest Little Legend), Lumie's variants, and new variants of our existing Bun Bun Little Legends. Magic n' Mayhem will also introduce four new Chibi champions, including our base Chibi Miss Fortune, the Chibi Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, Chibi Galaxy Slayer Zed, and Chibi Prestige Cafe Cuties Gwen. Players will see the new premium Le Bunny Bonbon Bistro arena for the first time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!