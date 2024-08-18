Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Tocker's Trials

Teamfight Tactics Reveals New PvE Mode With Tocker's Trials

Riot Games as a new PvE mode coming to Teamfight Tactics, as Tocker's Trials will be available in the game starting on August 27

Riot Games revealed a new mode that will be added to Teamfight Tactics for a limited time as we have new details about the PvE mode Tocker's Trials. First off, if you want to jump right in and try it, the mode is currently being tested in the Public Beta Environment (PBE). For those who would rather wait, we have the finer details below, as the new mode will have you trying to rack up the highest score before time is up or you're out of the game after three deaths. A lot of chaos in this one as you'll have to stay on your toes constantly. Enjoy the info as the mode will go live from August 27-September 24.

Teamfight Tactics – Tocker's Trials

Inspired by the Teamfight Tactics: Magic n' Mayhem and the commitment to doubling down on game modes, the TFT team brewed up an experimental surprise with the launch of a single-player, PVE game mode called Tocker's Trials. The set is filled with whimsical surprises and magical experimentation featuring the Charms mechanic, bees, portals, and League of Legends champions new to the Convergence, including Briar and Smolder. The set wouldn't be complete without Norra, the iconic Yordle mage from Riot's strategy card game Legends of Runeterra, who made her TFT debut as a duo with her best friend, Yuumi. Inspired by the latest set and doubling down on game modes, the TFT team brewed up an experimental surprise with the launch of a single-player, PVE game mode called Teamfight Tactics: Tocker's Trials.

Magic n' Mayhem at the Core – The player will have access to the current set's champion and Augment roster, and they will earn gold and level up similarly to how they would in a normal game, except Charms won't be making an appearance here.

30 Rounds, 6 Bosses, 3 Lives – Things start out simple, but the player will need to put their skills to the test against boards they've never encountered anywhere else in TFT. The player's HP is also replaced with a life counter; lose three times, and they're out!

Solo Queue & No Timers – It's just them vs. the world, the player will need to plan out their strategy against their current foe, and choose when to start the next round when they're good & ready.

Rack Up a High Score & Share Your Results! – As the player proceeds through each round, they'll earn points based on their performance! The player can show off and challenge themselves & their friends to hit the highest score possible.

Chaos Mode – Once a player has conquered normal mode, take on new twists in Chaos Mode. There's a reason it's called that, but we'll let players discover it on their own.

Once a player has conquered normal mode, take on new twists in Chaos Mode. There's a reason it's called that, but we'll let players discover it on their own.

