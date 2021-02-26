Techland Celebrates The Sixth Anniversary Of Dying Light

techland revealed that they have released new content into Dying Light, celebrating the game's sixth anniversary with a special event. Starting now and running for the next two weeks, a limited-time in-game Zombie Hunt Event will be running where players must help survivors of Harran fend off a group of undead GRE operatives. For those of you who don't have the game, don't worry, you can download the Standard Edition of the game on Steam right now for free to play it over the weekend. It will expire on March 1st, but if you decide to buy it, all of your progress with transfer over. The devs also revealed a new Harran Tactical Unit Bundle available to purchase which features new weapons, shields, and buggy skins. Here are the finer details on the event and the special bundle.

During the two-week Zombie Hunt event in Dying Light, the city of Harran will be terrorized by the undead GRE operatives whose bodies have become mutated and extra resilient due to a special "GREcipe" boost potion. As a result, Crane is tasked with rescuing the endangered survivors and retrieving extra supplies, with the player having the opportunity to receive in-game rewards – including a blueprint for their very own GREcipe potion – based on their success. The new Harran Tactical Unit Bundle is deployed to deal with high-risk situations and fight zombies in a special unit style. Not just in appearance, but with the right tools. The Harran Tactical Unit Bundle is available to purchase for for $2.99 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and contains the following items: "Protector" Armor Skin, which boosts movement during night

"Guardian" Rifle with burst fire mode

"Dispatcher" Shotgun

"HyperArgument" Double-handed hammer with hyper-mode effect

"Four-Wheeler" Buggy skin with police light