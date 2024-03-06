Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paramount Game Studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Revealed New Images

Outright Games released a new set of screenshots for their upcoming game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed!

Article Summary New screenshots from TMNT: Mutants Unleashed game released by Outright Games.

No trailer yet, but interest piqued since game's initial announcement.

Images hint at a darker take on villains Bebop and Rocksteady.

3D Brawler/Platformer with solo and local co-op modes coming later this year.

Outright Games and Paramount Game Studios revealed new screenshots for their upcoming title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. We're kind of surprised they're taking the reveal so slow and didn't kick things off with a proper trailer, as the game based on the most recent film already had interest from the initial announcement.

The screenshots aren't much, but they do reveal enough to give us a better idea of what kind of game we're getting. One of the more interesting images is that of Bebop and Rocksteady, as they clearly have gone with more of a beast side to the lackeys rather than making them just humanoid versions of a rhino and warthog. Enjoy the images and info as we wait for a release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Capturing the playful teen spirit of the world's most cherished pizza-loving crime-fighters, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, the game brings their infectious humor and combat skills to this story-driven 3D Brawler/Platformer as they face off against all-new mutants. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, after finally being accepted into society and pursuing their dream of attending a regular high school, the Turtles' newfound happiness is abruptly interrupted by a new wave of mutants causing unrest across New York City. Players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique playstyle, as they traverse the sewers and city streets of New York. With an immersive world to explore both above and below ground, meet familiar faces as the ragtag heroes in a half shell gear up to delight fans at home with their chaotic capers. Players can get ready to order in a pizza and adventure solo or team up with a friend in two-player local co-op mode later this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!