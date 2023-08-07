Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2023, tekken

Tekken 8 Revealed Two New Roster Additions During EVO 2023

Even more EVO 2023 reveals, this time for Tekken 8, as they get a new character with Azucena, and a returning face with Raven.

Bandai Namco decided to reveal not one but two new roster additions to Tekken 8 during EVO 2023, as we got a new character and a returning one. First off, we're getting a new character by the name of Azucena, who basically has the weird superpower of being faster than your fists all from drinking coffee. It's a weird mechanic but a fun one, as you'll see in her trailer below. Second, Raven returns to the game, as he has been a fixture in the series since Tekken V, operating as a member of the UN's independent forces. Enjoy both of the trailers below, along with their bios from the devs, as the game is aiming to be out in 2024.

"To make her dream come true, a young Azucena conducted countless experiments by cultivating new coffee plants based on her novel ideas. Although adults around her rejected her ideas time and again, Azucena used their rejection to motivate herself and continued to refine her daring spirit. A few years later, Azucena's efforts finally bore fruit, and her coffee beans were awarded the highest quality rating at a world-renowned trade fair, making her a rising star within the industry. Azucena continued to challenge herself using her positive thinking and ingenious ideas to pursue and achieve success both as a model and a dancer. She even studied business administration at the most prestigious university in the country."

"However, the caffeine coursing through her body led her to the conclusion that, in order to become the best in the world, one needs not only stability, but adventures as well. A plan suddenly clicked into place for her while she captured a runaway alpaca with one hand and held a cup of coffee in the other. She decided she would use her physical prowess earned from training at high attitudes to break into the American MMA scene and promote her eponymous "Azucena Blend." Her plan succeeded, and in her first year, Azucena rose to the top of the ranks as champion. All the while, she acted as a walking billboard for the Ortiz Farm, leading to a dramatic increase in the plantation's sales and popularity."

"As her next step forward, Azucena has turned her attention to The King of Iron Fist Tournament, which has emerged as the world's most popular fighting tournament in recent years. If she wins, Azucena will be that much closer to becoming best in the world. Although the date for the tournament remains undecided, Azucena is confident that that day is not far away."

"Codename: Raven. An agent and ninjutsu master, he is tasked with special ops missions for the UN's independent forces. Raven has engaged in missions all over the world, utilizing his ninjutsu to put a stop to conflicts before they even begin. However, the brutal power struggle between the Mishima Zaibatsu and G Corp threatens to bring the entire globe to its knees, and Raven only sees more chaos on the horizon. To face the challenges that lie ahead, he must continue to push past his limits."

"With this in mind, Raven sets out to train with his ninjutsu master once more. While the top brass admires Raven's resolve and accepts his request to go train, their approval comes with a condition: they will only cover his absence for half a year. Aiming to maximize his results in a limited time frame, Raven decides to focus on honing the arts he already excels at. Months pass, and he masters a new art, "Shadow Clone," just as he receives orders to return. Thus, Raven leaves the training grounds behind, anticipating the new battle that awaits him."

