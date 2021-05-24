Tekken Online Challenge Returns For 2021 Tournament

Bandai Namco announced today they are bringing back the Tekken Online Challenge for a new tournament in 2021. Last year's tournament was an amazing success for everyone involved, despite the pandemic keeping everyone at home. Now this year's event has a new sponsor with ASTRO Gaming joining them as the official headset, as well as MixAmp partner of this year's challenge. This time around the players will be fighting for slightly higher steaks as they will be taking entrants from around the world in 14 different regions, as they will all be playing for a piece of the $100k prize and cash pool, provided by both Bandai Namco Entertainment and ASTRO Gaming. Here's a little more info on what's to come from the team.

The Tekken Online Challenge 2021 season will comprise of each region hosting one Masters event and one Regional Final event where competitors will come together online to hold furious Tekken battles at the highest levels. Also making a return for 2021 are Dojo community events through the introduction of a new online Tekken 7 esports tournament portal so that community members can organize events on all available platforms as an official part of the Tekken Online Challenge season. Lastly, in an effort to get all players and fans prepared and on a level fighting stage, a new Tekken 7 balance update will go live on May 27th.

No word has been given yet on how the tournament will flow, but we're guessing organizers don't plan to change much between this year and last. Details will slowly be released through the company's online esports tournament portal, as we're expecting signups to begin within the next few weeks. In the meantime, here's a trailer for the event to mark the occasion and look back on last year's events.