Tennis Clash Will Bring Back The 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries

WIldlife Studios revealed they will be bringing back the tennis esports series to Tennis Clash with the 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries.

Qualifiers begin March 7 with final stage set for May 25 and €5,000 prize.

Gilles Simon receives wildcard entry to compete with top global players.

Exclusive in-game rewards feature RG Tokens and Renault 5 Strings item.

Wildlife Studios has partnered once again with the French Tennis Federation to bring back the 2024 Roland-Garros Series to Tennis Clash. The event will start with three open qualifiers from March 7-12, March 21-26, and April 11-16, simultaneously running alongside The Grand Tour Season from March 25 to April 21. The top players will qualify for the Final Stage on May 25, where they will face off in a bracket system where they will also be picking the best female player to join them, as well as having the French Tennis Federation and Handigamers send their top player to the Final Stage. There, they will compete to ultimately win bragging rights and €5,000. We have more info on the event below, as you can register to compete now.

Tennis Clash – 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries

Gillies Simon fell in love with Tennis Clash after commentating on the 2023 edition. This year, the French Tennis Federation and Tennis Clash grants Gilles Simon a wildcard for the Final Stage, allowing him to compete against the top players in the world Players can also obtain the brand new Renault 5 Strings for free, giving players an edge against competition. The 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault continues the traditional system of Tournament Qualifiers and brings two new in-game mechanics recently introduced to the fan-favorite tennis game:

RG In-game Tournament Qualifiers – Between March 7th and March 11th, players will be able to compete in the 1st open qualifier inside the game, from which the top overall player and the top female player will get spots in the live Final Stage. The 2nd open qualifier is set to take place between March 21st and March 25th, with the top player from the Handigamers NGO also qualifying for the Final Stage, besides the overall top player. And wrapping up the qualifier tournaments season, the 3rd open qualifier will occur between April 11th and April 15th.

This themed one-month season is available to players who have reached the last stage in the game's progression system. From March 25th to April 21st, these players will be able to participate in the themed tour where they can compete in the RG arena and win exclusive rewards: the top player will snatch the final place in the Final Stage and a trip to Paris, while other high-ranked players will get Roland-Garros merchandise and themed in-game rewards. RG Tokens – Players can earn Tokens by playing multiple game modes in Tennis Clash. These Tokens can be used in the in-game store to unlock exclusive branded items from both current and previous collaborations.

