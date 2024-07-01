Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Teppen, Video Games | Tagged: Teppen

Teppen Releases New Update Celebrating The Game's 5th Anniversary

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new update for Teppen this week, celebrating the game's 5th Anniversary with a jailbreak.

Article Summary GungHo celebrates Teppen's 5th Anniversary with "The Desperate Jailbreak" update.

Players receive a mix of 50 free pack tickets and new players get an extra 50 CORE Pack Tickets.

New cards introduced with the update, including the legendary Red card "Reborn Prisoner Charlie".

Exciting 5th Anniversary events and rewards unveiled, including the Iris EX Skin launch.

GungHo Online Entertainment released a new update this week for Teppen, as The Desperate Jailbreak has launched for the game's 5th Anniversary. Yes, that's right, rather than focusing just on the anniversary, they have launched a new story that will be running alongside it. You'll see the usual array of new cards, items, events, and more, as the content has officially launched today. We have the full list of notes from the team for you to check out below.

Teppen – The Desperate Jailbreak

The Escape is Just the Beginning

It seemed like a regular day for Nero and Felyne as they took a calm stroll through the local shopping mall. That was until a crooked cop spiked Nero with a magic-sealing drug. Suddenly, Nero was arrested on trumped-up charges and taken to Prison Island – a place filled with ruthless prison guards and the toughest crooks in the world. However, Felyne has something up his sleeve. With Felyne's cunning ways, he sneaks into Prison Island and is reunited with his furr-end. Can Nero and Felyne scrounge up a motley crew to escape unharmed?

5th Anniversary Teppen Event

In celebration of 5 years of Teppen, fans can rejoice and receive several presents starting today and going through September 1 at 4:59 p.m. (PDT). Check all of the 5th Anniversary presents below:

Skin Pack Ticket Present: Players will receive one out of 32 Hero Skins with no duplicates. Players are guaranteed one skin that they do not have. If a player happens to have all skins within the pack, they cannot get a new skin.

Players will receive one out of 32 Hero Skins with no duplicates. Players are guaranteed one skin that they do not have. If a player happens to have all skins within the pack, they cannot get a new skin. 50 Pack present: All players will receive a 50 Pack present. Players will receive 10 pack tickets from the following 5 packs: The Daymare Diary, THE BEAUTIFUL 8, Absolute Zero, いくぜ青春！熱血学園 Schoolyard Royale, and The Desperate Jailbreak.

All players will receive a 50 Pack present. Players will receive 10 pack tickets from the following 5 packs: The Daymare Diary, THE BEAUTIFUL 8, Absolute Zero, いくぜ青春！熱血学園 Schoolyard Royale, and The Desperate Jailbreak. Extra 50 Pack Tickets for Newcomers: New players will also receive an additional 50 Pack tickets. This exclusive offer is only available for new players and will consist of 50 CORE Pack Tickets.

New players will also receive an additional 50 Pack tickets. This exclusive offer is only available for new players and will consist of 50 CORE Pack Tickets. Free Season Pass: From today to September 30 at 4:59 p.m. (PDT), the Season Pass which normally costs 980 jewels, will be free! Playing one rank match a day during the event can earn players one pack ticket. Starting from July 31, for one week, players can earn two-pack tickets a day (up to 70 pack tickets in total)!

From today to September 30 at 4:59 p.m. (PDT), the Season Pass which normally costs 980 jewels, will be free! Playing one rank match a day during the event can earn players one pack ticket. Starting from July 31, for one week, players can earn two-pack tickets a day (up to 70 pack tickets in total)! Mondays: Players who log in on Mondays through the event period will receive one pack ticket. Players can also gain additional card pack tickets during the event period, which will be announced at a later date.

New Cards

Compile your team with the newest card pack, The Desperate Jailbreak, which includes the Red card "Cody," Green cards "Nero" and "Tiny Jailbreaker Felyne," Purple card "The Freezer Frost Walrus," and the Black card "Man-Eating Guard Osric." Here's a look at the legendary Red card "Reborn Prisoner Charlie":

Type: Unit

Tribe: Human

Rarity: Legendary

Attack: 1

HP: 4

MP: 6

<Combo> Attacking: Gain +1 Attack for each card in all EX Pockets <Burn>: 6

Remove all enemy units with an MP cost equal to or less than the number of your removed Human units.

Removed Card Count: 0

Removed Human Unit Count: 0



New Ability

Launching in this card pack is the new ability <Overload>. This new ability brings another level of strategies that players can implement. Check out the <Overload> ability below:

Cards with <Overload> cannot be added to your hand

If <Overload> cards are in your deck at the start of battle, give your Hero MP Charge Speed -5% (60 seconds) for each card with <Overload> in your deck.

New EX Skin: Iris

The new Iris EX Skin launches this July! This EX Skin applies to the Hero Felyne. The Iris EX Skin will possess the following Hero Arts:

Proud Older Brother

Unheeded Voice

Despair Stained Love

The Desperate Jail Break & 5th Anniversary Events

With the launch of The Desperate Jailbreak, several 5th Anniversary events will also be held, including The Desperate Jailbreak event where players must break through the wall with a large barrel bomb. There will be a ★5 map in August, a ★6 map in September, and a wide array of new icons and relics. In addition to The Desperate Jailbreak event, a 5th Anniversary event will be held and updated weekly for six weeks.

New BGM at the Soul Shop!

Players can head to the Soul Shop to grab two new BGMs: ROUND 3 WEST SIDE1 from Final Fight and Theme of Nash from Street Fighter V.

Card Rotation

With the addition of the new card packs, The Desperate Jailbreak, all card packs up until "Demon Dogfight" will be unusable. Players will still be able to use 30_MINUTES.EXE, The Daymare Diary, THE BEAUTIFUL 8, Absolute Zero, いくぜ青春！熱血学園 Schoolyard Royale, and The Desperate Jailbreak.

