Terminator 2D: No Fate Announced For PC & Console

Take on the T-1000 and save John Conner in Terminator 2D: No Fate, a retro action title where you relive the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Article Summary Introducing Terminator 2D: No Fate, a new retro-style game, reliving iconic T2 scenes with a twist.

Switch between Sarah Connor and T-800, battling T-1000, and saving humanity from Skynet.

Experience classic arcade gameplay, with authentic visuals, music, and thrilling missions.

Explore multiple game modes, iconic levels, future war scenarios, and cinematic soundtracks.

Developer Bitmap Bureau and publisher Reef Entertainment have announced a brand new Terminator game with the reveal of Terminator 2D: No Fate. This is basically the SNES/SEGA Genesis game we never got for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, as the game has you switching between playing the T-800 and Sarah Conner to relive scenes from the iconic action film. Can you save John, outlast the T-1000, and stop Skynet from happening in a 32-bit world? Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on September 5, 2025, for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

Terminator 2D: No Fate

Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet's plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind's only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from Terminator 2: Judgment Day with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity's fate is yours to decide.​ Terminator 2D: No Fate brings the groundbreaking action movie to life with the trademark adrenaline-pumping arcade gameplay and glorious pixel artwork the Bitmap Bureau team is known for.

Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminator universe with authentic arcade gameplay, music, and visuals built from the ground up.​​

Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John, and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

Shoot, sneak, and escape the T-1000's blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.

Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet's arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.

See the world of T2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favorite characters and scenes.

Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary T2 score and all-new compositions.

Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high-score table and achieve arcade immortality.

Mix things up with multiple different game modes to choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future, and Level Training!

