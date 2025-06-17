Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Pew Pew Games, Terminull Brigade

Terminull Brigade Confirmed For Late-July PC Release

Terminull Brigade has been given a proper release date, as Level Infinite will release the new co-op hero shooter next month

Article Summary Terminull Brigade launches on PC in late July on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Action-roguelike co-op hero shooter features ever-changing Nullverse biomes and enemies.

Select unique Rogueteers, each with distinct roles, abilities, and deep progression systems.

Master randomized runs, unlock mods and loot, and face challenging bosses solo or in online co-op.

Level Infinite and Pew Pew Games have confirmed the release date for Terminull Brigade, as it arrives next month on PC. For the past few months, the team has been testing out the action-roguelike co-op hero shooter with a few different trial periods, but it looks like they're about ready to launch Version 1.0, as they revealed the game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 30, 2025.

Terminull Brigade

Dive Into The Nullverse, Master Your Rogueteers to make the last stand against unfolding shadow algorithms. Choose your Rogueteer, unite in the virtual realm, and participate in the rebellion to free enslaved digital worlds. Your destinies are coded in ones and zeroes. Launch the Terminull and free the Nullverse. Explore the different Nullverses, each containing its own unique enemies and biomes. The Nullverse is constantly changing. Each dive will feature randomized challenges and rewards. Unlock the secrets of the Nullverse – Unravel the rich story and mysteries behind each world.

Select your avatar from one of many Rogueteers. Each Rogueteer has distinct specialized roles and teamplay synergies. Dive alone or together in online co-op. You are strong alone, but stronger together. Face challenging bosses by the end of each dive. Master your Rogueteer to its limits to purge them. Master your selected Rogueteer. Each Rogueteers has a distinct personality, playstyle and unique signature moves. Achieve mastery by unlocking a rich talent tree and customizable mods that empower your playstyles. Discover each unique Rogueteer background story the more you use them. No single run is the same. Create endless possible builds with each run. The end is only the beginning. With every victory or defeat, you not only gain new insights, but also become progressively stronger. Collect loot by the end of each dive to craft powerful new weapons and mods.

