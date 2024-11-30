Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: KT Racing, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Announces Season Two

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has confirmed Season Two will arrive in mid-December, brining new tracks, cars, and more

Article Summary Season Two of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown drops December 11 with a new map, cars, and more.

Explore Ibiza and Hong Kong Island with 20 progression levels and stunning reimagined cars.

Unlock Ibiza with reputation level 12 and clan level 10 for a Mediterranean adventure.

Season pass includes exclusive rewards; grab your Season 1 rewards by December 10.

KT Racing and Nacon have revealed the launch of Season Two for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, as players will get a new season of content next month. The short version of Season Two is that you'll have access to a new seasonal pass and free content, with the free stuff including a new map of Ibiza's capital and outskirts, Hong Kong Island, new cars, 20 additional progression levels, and more. The pass you'll need to pay for, but it will include items like the Audi RS E-tron GT. We have more info and the trailer here, as Season Two launches on December 11.

Season Two

TDUSC's second season will offer players a unique and complementary experience of Hong Kong Island, including new places to discover, new cars, a new dealership, and more. After inviting players to discover East Asia through Hong Kong Island, Season 2 of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will take them to the Mediterranean as they explore the city of Ibiza. This second season will also feature clan progression exclusive to the new map, with 20 new levels, a free Solar Pass including new rewards, and exclusive cars, including five models reimagined for the occasion. Players wishing to obtain Season 1 rewards have until December 10 to collect them; from that date, they will be replaced by the Season 2 rewards. To unlock access to Ibiza, players must reach at least reputation level 12 and clan level 10.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is a lifestyle and social experience that redefines what an open-world racing game can be. Explore a fully recreated Hong Kong Island. Take to the road behind the wheel of exceptional cars and live the ultimate life of luxury. A true racing, lifestyle, and social experience, players can personalize an avatar in their image, become a member of a clan, explore more than 600km of roads, or even participate in the numerous competitions available in-game at the wheel of more than 100 racing cars.

