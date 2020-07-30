Tetris 99 Is Throwing A New Paper Mario-Themed Maximus Cup

Some cool news from Nintendo this week as Tetris 99 is throwing a brand new Maximus Cup-themed around Paper Mario: The Origami King. It's been a minute since we've seen Nintendo throw one of these, but hey, there's no better game to do it with than their latest release. From July 31st until August 3rd, you'll have a chance to rack up the highest score you can through placement points in order to unlock a new mode. Here are some added details from Nintendo.

Tetris 99 15th Maximus Cup event runs from 12am PDT on July 31st to 11:59 pm PDT on August 3rd. To participate, you'll need to be a Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. You'll earn event points based on your placement in each match. Once you've secured a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Paper Mario: The Origami King! When battling foes in Paper Mario: The Origami King, it takes puzzle-solving prowess to line up enemies correctly and claim victory in front of an audience of cheering Toads. In Tetris 99 you'll need to spin Tetriminos into the correct configurations to knock out all your competitors. In both games you'll need to think quickly to impress the crowd!

It's a bit of a change of pace from past events where you competed to become one of the top 99 players around the globe for a prize that basically amounted to $10 in the eShop. It's a cool addition to the game to get a new theme as opposed to just a coin payout, but we gotta admit, we're missing the coins. Best of luck to all of you participating this weekend.