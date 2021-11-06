That Time You Killed Me Will Be Released Later This Month

Pandasaurus Games revealed that they will be releasing their latest game, That Time You Killed Me, later this month. Originally the company had set this particular game up to be released on December 1st, 2021. But after having it arrive earlier than expected, the company decided to bump the release date up for those who both pre-ordered and were looking to buy it. So now tabletop fans can get their hands on this abstract game of time and murder on November 17th, 2021. This is one of those weird murder mystery titles that goes a bit out of the box to bring about a different way of looking at things as you try to solve the murder in a very precise way. What's more, if you decide to pre-order the game (which will stop on November 7th), you'll be able to get your hands on a free promo envelope that is full of in-game secrets to help out with your games.

That Time You Killed Me is a narrative game that introduces new scenarios with unique rules and components as you play. As with any game about mucking about across time, you must play through this content in a strict, unalterable order. Play through 4 different Chapters, each with its own rules and components and increasing difficulty! You and your opponent are rival time travelers trying to erase each other from history. To prove you are the one true inventor of time travel, you must use your invention to find your enemy in time and murder them – before they get you! Unfortunately, since your enemy has strewn many copies of themself across the timeline, you may have to do the terrible deed many, many times before it sticks. Just make sure you don't get erased first!