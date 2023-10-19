Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: The 7th Guest, The 7th Guest VR, Vertigo Games

The 7th Guest VR Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The 7th Guest VR, as Vertigo Games has officially released the game on multiple VR platforms.

Vertigo Games has released a final trailer for The 7th Guest VR, as we get a launch trailer for its official release today. This is basically a final promotion of the game, as you can get it right now on PSVR 2, Meta Quest, and PC VR. This is your chance to relive the classic horror mystery title all over again, but in a very different light as you'll be in the middle of it. Enjoy the video below!

"In The 7th Guest VR, six guests have been welcomed to the foreboding mansion, but something sinister is at play. The wealthy recluse and toymaker Henry Stauf hides in the shadows – and there is a dark power here, shrouded in mysteries. Who is the 7th Guest? What does the toymaker want with them? And who will live to tell the tale? As you explore the eerie mansion, puzzles become increasingly challenging, and there are dangers lurking around every corner, with every shadow, creak, and flicker of light adding to the haunting tension. Unlock new rooms and uncover hidden secrets, all while trying to keep your wits about you against the eerie horrors."

A technical benchmark: Immerse into a life-like & haunting VR story. Told through innovative and cutting-edge ghostly volumetric video capture with 3D live-action graphics and exquisite performances.

A beloved classic: Experience the classic game by Trilobyte and relive the original story from a whole new perspective. The 7th Guest VR brings back characters like Martine Burden, Brian Dutton, Edward & Elinor Knox and others. Time to discover who the seventh guest is.

Expertly crafted VR puzzle gameplay: All-new handcrafted puzzles, carefully redesigned for VR. All puzzles are meaningful to the story and rooted in lore, with recognizable aesthetic elements paying homage to the original.

Dynamic VR environments: The equally beloved and feared haunted mansion comes alive around you through high-end visuals and VR-powered optical illusions, along with an all-new adaptive soundtrack inspired by the original and positional audio.

