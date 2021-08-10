Pokémon TCG: Ancient Mew Promotional Card On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that is focused primarily on auctions revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare graded copy of Ancient Mew from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Pokémon fans may remember this card as one of the earlier promotional cards given out by Wizards of the Coast for the second Pokémon movie: Pokémon the Movie 2000, also known as The Power Of One. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 10th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to attempt to stake a claim on this elusive Pokémon TCG relic!

We have covered the nuances behind the Ancient Mew Pokémon TCG card before. Therein, we discussed whether the "Ancient Mew Effect," our name for the phenomenon utilized by game designers of increasing style creep to appeal more to collectors, was good or bad. Ancient Mew was one of the first examples of this, and to this day, we still can't perfectly decipher what the card quite does. However, that does not mean this card isn't absolutely desirable to many, many collectors. Furthermore, according to the description from the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured here is the theatrical released promo card known as Ancient Mew. This card was given with the purchase of a movie ticket for Pokémon the Movie 2000: The Power of One. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (9), surface (8.5), corners (9.5), edges (9.5).

If you wish to place a bid on this stunning graded piece of promotional Pokémon TCG history, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 10th at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!