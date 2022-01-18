The Artful Escape Will Launch On Consoles On January 25th

Annapurna Interactive announced today that The Artful Escape will be headed to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on January 25th. The game has done really well on PC ever since it came out this past September, and with good reason, as it tells a really fun and compelling story with some cool visuals and challenges within the game. Now console players will finally be able to get a look at what they've been missing when it comes out next Tuesday. This will be the most up-to-date version of the game as well with all the bug fixes and additions made since release. You can check out how the game will look in the latest trailer below.

On the eve of his first performance, Francis Vendetti struggles with the legacy of a dead folk legend and the cosmic wanderings of his own imagination. In an attempt to escape the musical legacy of his uncle, a teenage guitar prodigy embarks on a psychedelic journey to inspire his new stage persona, searching for who he isn't in an adventure spanning stolen opera houses, melodic alien landscapes, and the impossible depths of the Cosmic Extraordinary. Starring voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers. A story about great expectations, towering legacies, aliens, folk music, guitar solos, making stuff up, and living your dreams like memories.

Musical jams. They're visceral. They traverse dimensions.

Craft your own stage persona from the sci-fi beginnings of your backstory to the trim on your moonboots.

Converse, consult and chill with all manner of beings: disenchanted publicans, nostalgic villagers, lumbering alien wildlife, and reality-defying behemoths.

Shred, soar and dance across the multiverse. Traverse landscapes made of sound — composed by your movement — as if the world itself were an instrument.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE ARTFUL ESCAPE | Coming to PlayStation & Switch January 25 (https://youtu.be/Ec6LSS_rquU)