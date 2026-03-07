Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: #DRIVE Rally!, Pixel Perfect Dude

#DRIVE Rally Has Announced a New Console Release Date

After being out on PC for nearly a year, #DRIVE Rally has been given a launch date for consoles, as the racing title arrives this June

Article Summary #DRIVE Rally launches on consoles this June after a year on PC, bringing retro racing thrills to gamers.

Experience a '90s-inspired arcade rally adventure across global tracks from Germany to the American southwest.

Customize legendary rally cars and drivers, adding your personal touch to each adrenaline-filled race.

Enjoy witty co-drivers, challenging stages, and loads of nostalgic Easter eggs for rally fans of all ages.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Perfect Dude has announced that they will bring #DRIVE Rally to consoles in a couple of months. The game launched last April for PC, bringing a bit of that old-school '90s racing action to players in a rally-driving experience. Now console players will get that same thrill and fun as the title arrives for all three major consoles on June 18, 2026. With the news is a new brief trailer, which we have for you here.

#DRIVE Rally

#DRIVE Rally isn't just a trip down memory lane; it's an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the '90s. From the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest, #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of iconic tracks and legendary rally cars that players can tune and customize. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned pro, the game ensures that every race is challenging and rewarding. Plus, co-drivers aren't just there for the ride—they bring personality to the journey with their unique brand of humor and insightful driving directions!

#DRIVE All Over the World: From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance. Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start! Passionate Co-Drivers: For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic.

For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic. #DRIVE Design: It's your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode – it'll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it's 1999: pumped up with 90's Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!