The Cabin Factory Announced For Mid-December Release

Do you have what it takes to inspect cabins that people randomly find in the woods? The horror of The Cabin Factory will arrive next month

Article Summary The Cabin Factory launches on Steam December 13, 2024.

Take on the role of a Cabin Inspector finding haunted cabins.

Decide quickly: press 'danger' for haunted, 'clear' for safe.

Inspired by psychological horror and liminal spaces for eerie thrills.

Indie game developer International Cat Studios and publisher Future Friends Games revealed their latest horror title on the way, as you'll be in charge of inspecting The Cabin Factory. The game gives you one simple task to take care of: inspect the cabins and decide whether they're haunted or not. You'll work on an assembly line where new cabins you would see randomly in the woods will pop out. You'll check it out from top to bottom to find any anomalies. If you find nothing, you mark it off as a safe cabin and send it on its way. If you find something that shouldn't be there, get out! Immediately! Then, mark it as dangerous.

The game is pretty simplistic in nature, and while it doesn't seem like it has an ending or a long-form purpose, it definitely looks like it comes with its own set of jump scares and challenges that will keep you busy for a while. And we're sure they have ideas for more content down the road. We have more details about the game below and the latest trailer above, as you'll be able to play it on Steam on December 13, 2024.

The Cabin Factory

Welcome to The Cabin Factory – as a newly hired Cabin Inspector, your job is to inspect the cabins and determine whether or not they are haunted. Inspect the whole cabin:

If haunted, turn back immediately and press 'danger.'

Is safe, press 'clear.'

Pay close attention to each room. Any odd sounds or visual anomalies? Is anything moving that shouldn't be? The final decision is yours, but be warned: you'll be penalized for making the wrong choice. The Cabin Factory is a short horror anomaly-hunting experience (~60 minutes) inspired by liminal spaces and psychological horror walking simulators, like The Exit 8, Pools, and their virtual predecessor, P.T.

