The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 21: Pikachu & Raichu

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at two of the set's most notable Full Arts.

Here we have two of the best Full Art Vs in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with Pikachu V and Raichu V. This is the second time we've gotten a Full Art Pikachu V after the iconic appearance in 2020's Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, a Pikachu-themed set. For a while, that set was characterized by having the Rainbow Rare Pikachu as the biggest hit and the stunning Full Art Pikachu V as the second biggest. Now, there are so many hitters in Brilliant Stars that the Full Art Pikachu V here isn't making as much of a wave, but I must say… this one is as good if not better-looking than the Vivid Voltage Pika Full Art. I personally love the autumn vibes.

Then, we have Raichu, and as I said with the standard Raichu V, I'm just so thrilled to see this Pokémon get a Full Art feature. Pikachu is so popular that it often gets the spotlight instead of its evolution, so I'm very pleased to see these two icons sharing the Brilliant spotlight.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.