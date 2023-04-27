The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 34: Toxtricity & Deoxys The spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith continues with more Galarian Gallery cards, with today's feature being Toxtricity & Deoxys.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

The color! Today, our spotlight shows two Illustration Rare cards that burst with bright colors.

Both the Low Key Form of Toxtricity as well as the Amped Form are pictured together in its vibrant Illustrator Rare which shows it rocking out with a band of Pokémon. We have Obstagoon on the mic. Rillaboom on drums of course. The artwork here is by Nelnal, who may be best known for the Riolu Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet.

Deoxys actually gets a few cards in this subset, with the first being this Illustration Rare. Here, Deoxys is pictured in its Normal Forme. This action-packed artwork shows Deoxys about to unleash a barrage of tools including a fan, bowls, a walkie-talkie, a chained scroll, and more at whoever is unlucky enough to engage in battle with this Mythical Pokémon. The artwork here, reminiscent of the anime's style, is by illustrator Scav. You may know Scav's work from the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, or perhaps some of their work on common cards from sets like Pokémon GO, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.