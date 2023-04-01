The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 9: Radiant Charjabug Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith continues with the final Radiant Pokémon card featuring Charjabug.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at some Electric-type cards from the set, including the final new Radiant Pokémon before this card type is retired.

Today's spotlight cards include:

Helioptile illustrated by Oswaldo KATO : I love a Helioptile feature, and I find Oswaldo KATO to be one of the most intriguing artists in the entire Pokémon TCG, so this card is a match made in heaven for me, showing this Electric-type species at his happiest… dancing in a thunderstorm.

: I love a Helioptile feature, and I find Oswaldo KATO to be one of the most intriguing artists in the entire Pokémon TCG, so this card is a match made in heaven for me, showing this Electric-type species at his happiest… dancing in a thunderstorm. Heliolisk illustrated by Akira Komayama : A pair of this evolved species looks out at a dirt valley in this illustration which makes Heliolisk look like a Fossil Pokémon.

: A pair of this evolved species looks out at a dirt valley in this illustration which makes Heliolisk look like a Fossil Pokémon. Radiant Charjabug illustrated by Mizue: This is one of the most creative Radiant cards, as it is the only one to show a Shiny Pokémon in contrast with the standard version of its species. I love how Mizue drew so many Charjabug, so we see just how much the Shiny stands out.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.