The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 7: Kyurem VMAX

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out the only new VMAX from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's previews start with Kyurem V by artist takuyoa. Kyurem is depicted here in a standard 3D style that is elevated by the icy texturing effect added to the wind. I prefer the more hand-drawn style we see for Kyurem VMAX by N-DESIGN Inc. This card is more illustrative, showing Kyurem's design off well as it grows to towering heights on what is sure to be one of the last new Pokémon-VMAX released, as this card type is set to cease once Sword & Shield is over. Our spotlights wrap up with a common Snover illustrated by Pokémon TCG legend Mitsuhiro Arita who is known for drawing the iconic Base Set Charizard. I love how Arita brings the same level of detail to Snover that he does Legendaries like Lugia.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.