The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 2: Sprigatito Line

Today's spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved focuses on the Grass-type Starter Sprigatito and its evolutions.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the Sprigatito line from the set.

Artist Megumi Mizutani takes things into bright and bold territory with a cartoony Sprigatito that doesn't turn down the adorable factor even a bit. Naoyo Kimura illustrates yet another floral Sprigatito with a light, colored pencil touch that works beautifully for the environment as well as the Pokémon's soft color palette. The line continues with Floragato, Sprigatito's evolution, who is depicted as a Puss-in-Boots-esque bandit in this card, showcasing it hopping from rooftop to rooftop by artist nagimiso.

Meowscarada is the musketeer-themed final evolution of Sprigatito. It appears here in its first ex card by artist 5ban Graphics who largely handles Pokémon TCG Ultra Rares. For those new to Paldean species, here is Meowscarada's Dex entry:

This Pokémon uses the reflective fur lining its cape to camouflage the stem of its flower, creating the illusion that the flower is floating. With skillful misdirection, it rigs foes with pollen-packed flower bombs. Meowscarada sets off the bombs before its foes realize what's going on.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

