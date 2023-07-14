Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Bombirdier, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 33: Bombirdier

Bombirdier, a new Flying/Dark-type species from the Paldea region, appears in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet for its first appearance.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at a new Dark-type Paldean species.

Bombirdier is a new single-stage Pokémon that was introduced along with the region of Paldea in the Scarlet & Violet games. Bombirdier is a dual Flying/Dark-type species. Let's take a look at its Dex entries to get to know it better. Bombidier's Dex entries read:

It gathers things up in an apron made from shed feathers added to the Pokémon's chest feathers, then drops those things from high places for fun. Bombirdier uses the apron on its chest to bundle up food, which it carries back to its nest. It enjoys dropping things that make loud noises.

The above card, Bombirdier's debut appearance in the TCG, is illustrated by nagimiso. It also gets an Illustration Rare in the set by artist Shibuzoh which we will spotlight in a future installment of this series.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

