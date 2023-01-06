The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 33: Full Arts Begin

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move onto the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest begins strong here. We have the Grass-types Serperior V and Chesnaught V using a tried and true palette, backing up their green colorways with warm, autumnal backgrounds to make those veggie colors pop. Reshiram gets a very classy card with this Fire-type Dragon drawn like a noble Legendary Pokémon, its wings spread and chin tilted high. I love how the silvery design of Reshiram looks with the silver line art used on Full Art cards of this era, and that orange, red, and purple background makes this card look like a delicious serving of ice cream.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.