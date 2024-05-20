Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Crown, pokemon, pokemon cards, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces two months after release in May 2024.

Article Summary May 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces set.

Top cards valued between $20-$65, led by Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare.

Temporal Forces set features Paradox Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet DLCs.

Collection strength lies in the $35-$65 range; future value to be observed.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $65.75 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $50.18 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $48.79 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $39.21 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $37.67 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $37.43 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $31.05 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $29.24 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $28.41 Iron Voulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $21.02 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $20.24 Salvatore Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $15.73 Iron Crown ex Gold Hyper Rare 216/162: $14.75 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $13.11 Iron Leaves ex Gold Hyper Rare 213/162: $11.55

This is our first time observing the value of this newly released expansion. This set is based on the Paradox Pokémon released in the Scarlet & Violet DLCs, which include Ancient ancestors of the Beasts of Johto and Future descendants of the Swords of Justice from Unova. There isn't a huge standout chase card here, but the popularity of the species on which these new Paradox Pokémon are based is creating a lot of cards that hold a solid amount of value in the $35 – $65 range. We will see if this set increases in value over time.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

