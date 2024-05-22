Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, regirock, World of Wonders

Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Use these top counters to defeat Regirock as this Legendary Titan of Hoenn returns to Tier Five Raids for a short stint as the Raid Boss.

Article Summary Discover top Regirock counters for Pokémon GO’s Tier Five Raids during World of Wonders.

Learn strategies and best moves to defeat Regirock with Primal, Shadow, and Mega Pokémon.

Find out how many trainers are recommended for Regirock raids and catching techniques.

Check Shiny odds for Regirock and the 100% IV stats for successful Pokémon captures.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Legendary Titan of Hoenn, the Rock-type Regirock, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regirock counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regirock with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Scorching Sands

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regirock can be defeated with three trainers, but it is going to be tight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regirock will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

