The Complete GDCA & IGFA 2024 Award Winners Lists

Here are the full list of winners from the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) and the Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards.

Article Summary Baldur's Gate 3 sweeps GDCA with Game of the Year and more.

Venba wins big at GDCA and IGF, including the Seumas McNally Prize.

The Legend of Zelda and Alan Wake 2 take home technical GDCA honors.

Yoko Shimomura receives Lifetime Achievement at the GDCA event.

Last week during GDC 2024, two different award ceremonies took place with the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) and the Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards. First off, the GDCA picked up where others had left off, giving Baldur's Gate 3 their Game of the Year award, as well as a few other accolades, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Venba, Alan Wake 2, and Hi-Fi-Rush claiming everything else that was left. Meanwhile, the IFG was a little more spread out with their choices; however, Venba managed to claim the top prize for their work, along with a variety of titles from various studios getting the recognition they deserve. We have the full list of winners from both ceremonies for you below as you can see who was fully honored last weekend.

24th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards

Best Debut: Venba (Visai Games)

Venba (Visai Games) Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) Best Audio: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) Best Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Social Impact Award: Venba (Visai Games)

Venba (Visai Games) Innovation Award: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Best Technology: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Best Design: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Audience Award: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Ambassador Award: Fawzi Mesmar

Fawzi Mesmar Lifetime Achievement Award: Yoko Shimomura

26th Annual Independent Games Festival Awards

Excellence in Visual Art ($2,000): Phonopolis (Amanita Design)

Phonopolis (Amanita Design) Excellence in Audio ($2,000): Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games)

Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games) Excellence in Design ($2,000): Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams)

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams) Excellence in Narrative ($2,000): Mediterranea Inferno (EYEGUYS)

Mediterranea Inferno (EYEGUYS) Nuovo Award ($2,000): Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen)

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen) Best Student Game ($2,000): Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond)

Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond) Audience Award ($2,000): RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios)

RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios) alt.ctrl.gdc Award ($2,000): Chú Mó (The Chú Mó Team @ ArtCenter)

Chú Mó (The Chú Mó Team @ ArtCenter) Seumas McNally Grand Prize ($10,000): Venba (Visai Games)

